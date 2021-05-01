JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of Citizens & Northern worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

CZNC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $395.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

