JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

