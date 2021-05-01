JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.15 Million Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Capital City Bank Group worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $425.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

