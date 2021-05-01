JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $181.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.44 and a 200-day moving average of $172.34. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $142.36 and a 52 week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

