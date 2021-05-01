JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 207,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,625,000 after buying an additional 134,511 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369 over the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.64%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

