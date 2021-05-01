JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of National Western Life Group worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in National Western Life Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 116,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,067,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $229.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.84 and its 200 day moving average is $209.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.15. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.21 and a 1 year high of $258.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.54 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

