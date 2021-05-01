JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of First Choice Bancorp worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Choice Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

FCBP stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. First Choice Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.85.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

In other news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $30,693.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $40,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

