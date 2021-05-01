JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 184.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Liquidity Services worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth about $163,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,567,979.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 over the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $17.93 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $626.17 million, a P/E ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

