JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.27 Million Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 159.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Willdan Group worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $256,398.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $38.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. Research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

