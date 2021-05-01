JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 27,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3,391.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 364,505 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

