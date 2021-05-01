JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 321.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of IES worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in IES during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in IES by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IES by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $150,162.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $802,435. 61.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IESC opened at $52.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.31.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

