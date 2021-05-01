JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 205.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,981 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Heartland Express worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTLD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

HTLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

