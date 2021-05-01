JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 557.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of TransMedics Group worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,818 shares of company stock worth $9,574,295. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMDX stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $793.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

