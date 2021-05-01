JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of The Joint worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Joint by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $236,401.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $790.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $58.63.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. Equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

