JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $1.20 Million in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.55% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.30. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $103.24 and a 12 month high of $236.60.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

