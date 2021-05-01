JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,185,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 414,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

