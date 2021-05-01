JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,930 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $166,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $153.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

