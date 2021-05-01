JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 50,563 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 294.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of The First of Long Island worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 141,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The First of Long Island by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of FLIC opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.53. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

