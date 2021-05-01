JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 92,369 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 1,118.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,369 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 50,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter.

FRA opened at $12.90 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

