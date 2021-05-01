JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 112,817 Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of Triterras as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRIT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000.

Get Triterras alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Triterras stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53. Triterras, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Triterras Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.