JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $424,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EBND opened at $26.49 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.