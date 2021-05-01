JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 630.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Bank First worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bank First during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank First during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank First alerts:

BFC stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. Bank First Co. has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $558.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Research analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.