JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,762 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $452.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

