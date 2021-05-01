JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $93,116.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,165 shares of company stock worth $1,702,276 in the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

