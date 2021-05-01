JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,951 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

NYSE:MOD opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

