JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 150,000 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,201,000.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BTAQU opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.