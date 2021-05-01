JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 210,887 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,887 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Hudson Executive Investment by 19.2% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 557,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 89,978 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 63,401 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of HECCU opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $14.10.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

