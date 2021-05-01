JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,550 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.79% of Marlin Business Services worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRLN opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $270.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

