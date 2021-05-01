JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 595,676 Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AACQU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,390,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $10,390,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 133,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 58,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

AACQU stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

