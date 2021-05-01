JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,395 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FTAC Olympus Acquisition were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,021,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $10,000,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,310,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 164,432 shares during the last quarter.

FTOCU opened at $10.74 on Friday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

