JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $58.50 million and $4.15 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 60.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00282043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $646.33 or 0.01116319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.17 or 0.00727418 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,803.02 or 0.99834859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,759,603 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

