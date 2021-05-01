Jupiter Trading 17.3% Higher This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00063802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00284113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.01130621 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.00729018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,778.05 or 0.99915062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

