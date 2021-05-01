Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDMN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

KDMN opened at $4.06 on Friday. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $697.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kadmon by 18.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,109,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kadmon by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

