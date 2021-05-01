Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the March 31st total of 851,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXIN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kaixin Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kaixin Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

KXIN opened at $2.63 on Friday. Kaixin Auto has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.