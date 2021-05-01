Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Position Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Kansas City Southern worth $24,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU opened at $292.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.91. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $304.99. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSU. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

