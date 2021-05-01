KardiaChain 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.39 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One KardiaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KardiaChain has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. KardiaChain has a market cap of $277.70 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00282966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.51 or 0.01119803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.89 or 0.00733016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,499.83 or 0.99903553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KardiaChain Profile

KardiaChain’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,800,000 coins. The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

KardiaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KardiaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KardiaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KardiaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

