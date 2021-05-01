Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Hits $0.42

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00284846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.01139042 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00718354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,698.19 or 0.99986764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

