Kattana (KTN) Trading Up 35.8% Over Last 7 Days

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Kattana has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and $272,120.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for about $20.15 or 0.00034857 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kattana has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kattana alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.00285001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $646.73 or 0.01118956 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.79 or 0.00726318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,748.51 or 0.99915441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,500 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kattana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.