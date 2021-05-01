Kava.io 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55.69 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $5.64 or 0.00009780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $330.30 million and approximately $55.69 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00056040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00315120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029257 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 121,817,857 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

