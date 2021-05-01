Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $339.54 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $5.80 or 0.00010024 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $339.54 million and approximately $82.48 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00058748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00314223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005999 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 121,763,839 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

