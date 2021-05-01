KBC Group NV Acquires 15,555 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 305.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.34% of Cable One worth $37,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.9% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,034.50.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,790.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,812.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,958.20. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,687.00 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

