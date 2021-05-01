KBC Group NV Acquires 17,541 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $430,200,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

