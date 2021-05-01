KBC Group NV Acquires 214,564 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1,505.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,564 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Match Group worth $31,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.64.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $155.63 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.80, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.92.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.