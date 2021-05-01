KBC Group NV Acquires 63,439 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 213.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,439 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $31,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 11,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $353.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $361.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

