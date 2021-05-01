KBC Group NV Acquires 6,526 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $26,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $924,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $192.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.62 and a 200 day moving average of $170.27. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

