KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.73% of Watts Water Technologies worth $29,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTS opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.43. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

