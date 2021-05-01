KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 216.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167,818 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $37,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 4.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

