KBC Group NV Buys 2,204 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,386,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $865.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $772.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $761.81. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

