KBC Group NV Buys 2,709 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of Kellogg worth $29,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $62.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

