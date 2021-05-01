KBC Group NV Buys 5,727 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.59% of Rexnord worth $33,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

NYSE RXN opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

